PD's Gualtieri named economy minister in new Italy govt, Di Maio foreign min

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Roberto Gualtieri, an influential member of the European Parliament from the Democratic Party (PD), will be economy minister in Italy’s new government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, will be foreign minister, while the interior ministry will go to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.

Lamorgese takes over from Matteo Salvini, the hard-right leader who brought down the previous government last month by pulling his League party out of the ruling coalition in a vain attempt to force early elections. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)