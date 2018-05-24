FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pressure on Italian president, PM over ministers unacceptable - source close to president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - Pressure on Italy’s prime minister-designate and president over who should be a member of government is “unacceptable”, a source close to the president said on Thursday, after repeated calls by party leaders for the naming of a eurosceptic economy minister.

President Sergio Mattarella invited little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte to form a government on Wednesday. But Mattarella’s aides also made it known he did not want the economist Paolo Savona to become economy minister.

On Thursday, the leaders of the 5-Star Movement and League parties that are backing the nascent coalition government defended Savona and said they wanted him in the cabinet.

It’s “unacceptable” that there be any sort of “diktat” that limits the powers of the president and prime minister-designate to choose the members of the future government, the source said.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Steve Scherer

