FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 7, 2018 / 5:33 PM / in 2 hours

Italy's top two parties demand re-vote rather than neutral govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s two largest parties, the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, both appeared to reject a call by President Sergio Mattarella to form a “neutral government”, saying early elections were preferable.

“There is no time to lose, there is no space for technocrat government,” League leader Matteo Salvini said in a statement.

5-Star’s parliamentary party leader Danilo Toninelli told state television Rai: “The only way to get a serious government is to return to the polls.”

The League and 5-Star have failed to agree on forming a coalition between themselves after an inconclusive election on March 4, but they have enough votes together in parliament to block any other government from taking office. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.