Italy's PD says open to 5-Star's demand to cut number of MPs

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), said on Friday that it accepted the 5-Star Movement’s demand to cut the number of lawmakers, making a government deal between the two parties appear more likely.

“We are in favor of reducing the number of the members of parliament as long there are constitutional guarantees,” the centre-left party said in a statement.

The PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star are holding talks on the possibility of forming a new government after the collapse of the previous coalition made up of 5-Star and the far-right League party.