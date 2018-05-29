Italy's Democratic Party calls for snap elections in July

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday called for parliament to be dissolved “immediately” in order to hold elections as soon as July.

PD senate leader Andrea Marcucci urged President Sergio Mattarella to send Italy straight back to the polls after the PD said earlier on Tuesday it would not back Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli in a confidence vote.

Earlier, Cottarelli met president Mattarella but did not present his list of ministers, as expected. A source close to the president said Cottarelli had asked for more time to choose his team but had not mentioned giving up his mandate.

Sources from several of Italy’s main parties said they were in favour of fresh elections on July 29, following an inconclusive vote on March 4. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Gavin Jones Editing by Mark Bendeich)