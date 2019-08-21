Bonds News
August 21, 2019

Italy's PD to give its leader mandate to try to form a new govt - spokesman

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s main opposition party is set to give its leader Nicola Zingaretti a mandate to explore the possibility of forming a new government, a spokesman of the Democratic Party (PD) said on Wednesday.

The PD’s leadership is meeting the day after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation and a few hours before President Sergio Mattarella starts his consultations with parties to find a way out of the political crisis.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

