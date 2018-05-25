Still not decided if Savona to be in Italy govt - 5-Star source

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte is still trying to assemble a cabinet team and has not yet decided whether to include the eurosceptic economist Paola Savona, a source from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday.

The eurosceptic League, the other party in the coalition that backs Conte’s nascent government, is insisting that Savona, who has called Italy’s euro entry a “historic mistake”, should be named economy minister.

“We are sticking with Savona and there is no dispute with 5-Star,” a League source said.

Conte consulted with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday but he did not tell him when he would return with his list of ministers, a source close to the president said. Mattarella has made clear he does not want Savona in the government. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Valentina Za)