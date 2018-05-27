FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 6:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's president says rejected candidate for economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella said on Sunday he had rejected demands by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League to name an economy minister because he might have pushed Italy out of the euro.

His move effectively scuttled efforts at forming a coalition government, opening the way for possible early elections in the autumn following an inconclusive vote in March.

In a televised address, a sombre Mattarella said he was not to blame for the impasse, adding that he had proposed alternatives for the key economy ministry position, but his suggestions had been spurned by 5-Star and the League.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Riuchard Balmforth

