Italy's president sets Sunday deadline for 5-Star/League govt talks - source

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement until Sunday to tell him whether their talks on a coalition deal have been successful, a source at the presidential palace said.

“They asked us for time until Sunday and on Sunday we expect an answer,” the source said.

The two groups, which are hostile to European Union budget restrictions, entered into negotiations on Wednesday just as a swift return to the polls looked inevitable after 9 weeks of stalemate following an inconclusive election. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)