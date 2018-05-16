Italy's 5-star, League finish policy programme, pass to leaders

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement and the far-right League have completed a joint policy programme intended to be the basis for a coalition, with their respective leaders due to have the final word, party officials said on Wednesday.

5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio and his League counterpart Matteo Salvini were scheduled to meet later in the day to put the final touches to the deal after a week of work on the policy agenda.

“We have finished our work and sent everything to the leaders,” said the League’s economics chief Claudio Borghi, one of his party’s negotiating team. “It’s a good programme but there are still one or two areas of difference for the leaders to decide on,” he added.

5-Star deputy Alfonso Bonafede also said the policy document was completed.