FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-star, League finish policy programme, pass to leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement and the far-right League have completed a joint policy programme intended to be the basis for a coalition, with their respective leaders due to have the final word, party officials said on Wednesday.

5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio and his League counterpart Matteo Salvini were scheduled to meet later in the day to put the final touches to the deal after a week of work on the policy agenda.

“We have finished our work and sent everything to the leaders,” said the League’s economics chief Claudio Borghi, one of his party’s negotiating team. “It’s a good programme but there are still one or two areas of difference for the leaders to decide on,” he added.

5-Star deputy Alfonso Bonafede also said the policy document was completed.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.