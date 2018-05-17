FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-Star, League leaders sign off on policy programme -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 17 (Reuters) - The leaders of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League on Thursday gave their approval to a joint policy programme for their planned coalition government, a 5-Star source said.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini are still discussing who should be prime minister of the new administration, but had made progress on the issue, the source said.

The programme, which was not immediately released, contains no reference to possible exit from the euro single currency or “anything that could cause any concern regarding Italy’s euro membership,” the source added.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

