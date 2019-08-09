Italy's Salvini says the goal of a League govt would be tax cuts

ROME, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cutting taxes regardless of European Union budget rules will be the goal of a new Italian government led by the League, Matteo Salvini said on Friday after his party filed a no-confidence motion to bring down its own ruling coalition.

“We’re going to cut taxes for workers and businessmen,” Salvini told a rally in the south-eastern Apulia region which was streamed live on Facebook.

“The goal of the next government is to set a 15% tax rate for many Italians. If the European Union lets us do it so much the better, if not we’ll do it anyway.”