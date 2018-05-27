FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 5:52 PM / a few seconds ago

Italy's League leader says coalition should be able to name ministers it wants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right League leader Matteo Salvini said on Sunday that the coalition of his party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement should be able to name the ministers it wants.

Salvini’s comments came as Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte was meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella to discuss the list of cabinet candidates the League/5-Star coalition is proposing.

A source close to the coalition said on Sunday Mattarella had rejected the coalition’s nomination of eurosceptic Paolo Savona as Economy Minister.

“If we have a minister who is not appreciated in Berlin it means he’s the right minister ... In Italy, Italians decide,” Salvini said.

“In a democracy, if we are still in a democracy, there’s only one thing to do, let the Italians have their say,” he said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

