Italy's Salvini says he will meet coalition partner Di Maio - statement

ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday he would see coalition partner and leader of the 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio amid speculation that the government might collapse.

“We will certainly meet ... the problem is not Di Maio, but opposition coming from many 5-Star politicians,” said Salvini, who heads the far-right League party.

Many League politicians have urged Salvini to quit the coalition and seek to trigger early elections, complaining that they can no longer work with the anti-system 5-Star. Salvini did not say when he planned to see Di Maio. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)