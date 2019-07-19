Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2019 / 10:18 AM / in an hour

Italy's Salvini says he will meet coalition partner Di Maio - statement

1 Min Read

ROME, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday he would see coalition partner and leader of the 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio amid speculation that the government might collapse.

“We will certainly meet ... the problem is not Di Maio, but opposition coming from many 5-Star politicians,” said Salvini, who heads the far-right League party.

Many League politicians have urged Salvini to quit the coalition and seek to trigger early elections, complaining that they can no longer work with the anti-system 5-Star. Salvini did not say when he planned to see Di Maio. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

