Italy's Salvini says no vetoes after meeting with Draghi

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s League leader Matteo Salvini said the right-wing party would decide next week whether to back a government led by Mario Draghi but common ground had emerged in discussions on Saturday.

“Unlike others we don’t think just saying no gets you anywhere ... the best interest of the country must come before any personal or party interest,” Salvini said after a meeting with Draghi.

“We want to be part of a government that goes to Bruxelles keeping its head high in the name of national interest and on there is full agreement in this respect.” (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Valentina Za)