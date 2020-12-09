Italy Senate backs PM Conte on ESM reform

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at an EU summit this week.

The ‘yes’ vote came hours after the lower house of parliament had also given its backing for the measure, defusing a potential political crisis that could have brought down the government.

Last week some 60 rebels from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement, which has always opposed the reform, threatened to vote against the government, leaving it potentially vulnerable in the Senate where the coalition has a razor-thin majority.

However, negotiations produced a resolution which most 5-Star lawmakers agreed to, authorising Conte to approve the ESM changes while pursuing other reforms of EU financial management aimed at overturning austerity.

At the end of a heated debate, the Senate approved the resolution by 156 votes to 129, with four abstentions.

The reform, which Italy has held up for months due to 5-Star’s resistance, must then be ratified by national parliaments before it comes into force on Jan. 1, 2022. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)