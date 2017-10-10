FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy authorises confidence vote on new electoral law -source
October 10, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 10 days ago

Italy authorises confidence vote on new electoral law -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Italian cabinet on Tuesday authorised a vote of confidence to try to force a contested electoral law through the lower house Chamber of Deputies, a government source said.

The new voting law, which would be used at a national election due by May next year, is backed by the ruling Democratic Party and other traditional parties and is fiercely opposed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

If the government loses a vote of confidence it is obliged to resign. There was no indication of when such a vote might be called, with the draft law due to be introduced to parliament later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

