June 6, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Italy's new government wins confidence vote in chamber of deputies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte comfortably won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, confirming his government’s majority after promising tough negotiations with Europe over the economy.

Conte, backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League, won an initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday and can now forge ahead with his coalition programme, which includes tax cuts, benefit hikes and justice reform.

He won the lower house motion by 350 votes to 236, with 35 parliamentarians abstaining. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

