September 9, 2019

Italian PM Conte says new govt will be more respectful, less argumentative

ROME, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday his new government, combining the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and pro-Europe Democratic Party (PD), would be less argumentative and more respectful than his previous coalition.

In a speech to parliament ahead of a vote of confidence on the administration’s policy programme, Conte promised a less conflictual relationship with the European Union and said his team would work to revive the economy and cut taxes.

Once bitter rivals, the 5-Star and PD agreed to join forces after the far-right League walked out of the previous coalition with 5-Star, which was marked by constant bickering, in a failed effort to trigger early elections. (Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

