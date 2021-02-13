Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government

ROME, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Italian president swore in the former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the coronvirus crisis and economic slump.

All but one of Italy’s major parties have rallied to his side and his cabinet includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum, as well as technocrats in key posts, including the finance ministry and a new green transition portfolio. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)