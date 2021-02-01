Italy's PD stands by economy min; president seeks continuity -sources

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s co-ruling Democratic Party (PD) will not allow Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to be shunted aside in any cabinet reshuffle that might arise from the ongoing government crisis, party and political sources said on Monday.

A separate source who had spoken with President Sergio Mattarella, tasked with finding a solution to the turmoil, said the head of state wanted “continuity” in the main ministries, including the economy, health and defence portfolios.

Political sources have said the small Italia Viva party, which triggered the crisis by pulling out of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet, wanted Gualtieri to leave his post as part of an eventual deal to stitch back together the coalition. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Angelo Amante, Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)