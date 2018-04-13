FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's president says faces political deadlock, to wait "a few days"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - President Sergio Mattarella said on Friday he would wait “a few days” to see how to resolve Italy’s political stalemate after a fresh round of consultations made no progress in efforts to build a coalition government.

“I will wait a few days, and then I will evaluate how to proceed to break the deadlock,” he told reporters at the end of two days of fruitless talks aimed at overcoming last month’s inconclusive national election.

“From the way the consultations have gone in the past few days, it has become evident that the political parties’ talks... made no progress,” Mattarella said. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.