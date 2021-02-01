Italy's PD stands by economy minister; president seeks continuity: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s co-ruling Democratic Party (PD) will not let Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri be shunted aside in any cabinet reshuffle that might arise from the ongoing government crisis, political sources said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Finance Roberto Gualtieri attends a one day Italo-Franco summit in Naples, Italy February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Separately, a source who had spoken with President Sergio Mattarella -- the man tasked with finding a solution to the turmoil -- said the head of state wanted “continuity” in the main ministries, including the economy, health and defence portfolios.

Political sources have said the small Italia Viva party, which triggered the crisis by pulling out of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet, wanted Gualtieri to leave his post as part of an eventual deal to stitch back together the coalition.

The former government allies are holding talks to try and overcome their differences and revive their alliance.

Italia Viva, headed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, has repeatedly criticised Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his plans for spending more than 200 billion euros ($243 billion) from a European Union fund to help the economy.

Renzi has not publicly criticised Gualtieri and has repeatedly refused to talk openly about any eventual reshuffle, saying it was important to focus instead on policies.

However, party sources have said Italia Viva is unhappy with Gualtieri, who is a top PD figure, and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, a member of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement.

A PD minister, who declined to be named, said the party would not let Gualtieri be pushed aside.

“Renzi kicks up four or five dust storms, but then settles back on more achievable goals.”

Ettore Rosato, a leading Italia Viva lawmaker, denied that his party wanted to force out Gualtieri.

“There is no veto against anyone. This is not a problem of people (but) we want discontinuity of political approach compared to the past,” he told Radio 24 on Monday.