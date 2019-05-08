Italy's Popolare di Bari denies report on 2019 loss, auditor reservations

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s troubled lender Popolare di Bari said on Wednesday it had put back a board meeting on full-year results but denied a press report auditors had expressed doubts on parts of its accounts.

Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Wednesday auditors Pwc had expressed reservations on certain items in the mutual bank’s results, adding the bank would present a loss of 484 million euros ($542 million) due to write downs.

In a statement, Popolare di Bari said its board meeting had been delayed two days to May 10 for “operational reasons”.

Referring to the Messaggero report, it said there was a series of “completely wrong information” including the loss amount for the year. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)