Italy's Poste and Amazon sign deal to boost online shopping

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian mail operator Poste Italiane said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year deal with online giant Amazon aimed at developing new products to improve delivery and returns for online shopping.

The agreement is “a key step for reaching the goals set for the e-commerce business in the ‘Deliver 2022’ plan”, Poste Italiane said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the deal.

With its ambitious Deliver 2022 strategy Poste Italiane aims to grow parcel revenues by 70 percent to 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) over the plan period. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)