Italy's Poste to draw up short list for car insurance partner soon

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane is ready to draw up a short list for a partner in the car insurance business, the chief executive of the Italian post office said on Tuesday.

“Everyone is showing great interest. We will now prepare a short list,” CEO Matteo Del Fante said on the sidelines of a business event.

Earlier this month, the chairman of UnipolSai said Italy’s second-biggest insurer had been contacted by Poste about the partnership.

Generali and Allianz are also in the race, a source said previously.