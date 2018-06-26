FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in 2 hours

Italy's Poste to draw up short list for car insurance partner soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane is ready to draw up a short list for a partner in the car insurance business, the chief executive of the Italian post office said on Tuesday.

“Everyone is showing great interest. We will now prepare a short list,” CEO Matteo Del Fante said on the sidelines of a business event.

Earlier this month, the chairman of UnipolSai said Italy’s second-biggest insurer had been contacted by Poste about the partnership.

Generali and Allianz are also in the race, a source said previously.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini

