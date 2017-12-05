FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poste Italiane preparing to enter car insurance business - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste Italiane is taking the first steps to enter the business of car insurance, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The Italian group, which is controlled by the government, offers banking and insurance services on top of traditional mail and parcel delivery. Last year more than 70 percent of its revenue came from its insurance and asset-management divisions.

Poste has asked the national insurance companies association Ania to have access to data regarding car accidents in Italy, the source told Reuters.

“Poste has asked for the database of car accidents, divided by age, province, engine size...,” the source said.

The source added that, with these details, it would be “more or less” possible to draw up a price list of insurance premiums.

Contacted by Reuters, Ania said it was not aware of the request made by Poste.

Poste Italiane declined to comment. The group is expected to present its new business plan at the beginning of next year. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)

