June 6, 2018 / 3:45 PM / in an hour

UnipolSai chairman confirms Poste looking for car insurance partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of UnipolSai said Italy’s second-biggest insurer had been contacted by Poste Italiane about a possible partnership in car insurance and would evaluate the proposal.

Confirming a report in the Italian press, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday that Poste had contacted UnipolSai, Generali and Allianz as it sought an insurance partner.

“We’ve received an invitation, we’ll evaluate what to do,” UnipolSai Chairman Carlo Cimbri said on the sidelines of an event, adding other insurers had been contacted.

Generali declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to get a comment from Allianz.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans

