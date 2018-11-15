Italy won't sell stakes in Eni, family jewels in privatisation drive - Deputy PM

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy will not be selling stakes in oil major Eni or other “family jewels” as part of its privatisation programme, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

Salvini, who is also head of the ruling coalition party the League, said he expected the sale of assets to raise more than 18 billion euros ($20 billion) for state coffers next year. “I am an optimist by nature,” he said during a visit to Naples.