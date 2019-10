Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed Italy’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB’ on Friday, with a negative outlook, citing the new government’s aim to coordinate economic and fiscal policies with its EU partners.

“We see the government’s fiscal targets as broadly credible, but nominal growth projections as somewhat optimistic,” S&P said. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Gavin Jones; Editing by Maju Samuel)