S&P Global - no immediate need to adjust Italy's ratings

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - There is no immediate need to adjust Italy’s credit rating, an official at ratings agency S&P Global said on Monday, citing factors such as a supportive central bank support to get through the coronavirus crisis.

Italy, at the center of the virus outbreak in Europe, is expected to tip into recession this year, while massive fiscal stimulus has raised concerns about the country’s already high debt levels.

But the southern European economy does not face refinancing risks, is able to roll over its debt and is backed by a supportive central bank, said Frank Gill, S&P Global’s director of sovereign ratings for EMEA during a call.

“We don’t think there is an immediate need to adjust the credit ratings,” said Gill. “We have long-term concerns.. but they were there before.”

S&P rates Italy at BBB, the second-lowest investment grade. The outlook on the rating is negative. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Marc Jones; Editing by Saikat Chatterje)