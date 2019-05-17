Italy's government will not remain idle on Carige - Salvini

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - The Italian government will not remain passive if no market solution materialises for struggling regional bank Carige, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Reuters on Friday. A rescue deal for Carige, which was put under temporary administration in January by the European Central Bank, is in disarray after U.S. asset manager BlackRock pulled out of a plan to provide the bulk of a 720 million euro capital injection for the bank.

That could pave the way for a state bailout of the bank if no alternative investors come forward.

“I hope there’ll be a market solution. The priority is to safeguard savers so we will definitely not remain idle,” Salvini said in an interview.

He added that banks, like national carrier Alitalia, were strategic. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)