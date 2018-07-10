FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Savona says to meet ECB's Draghi on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s eurosceptic European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona will meet with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday, Savona said, without giving details.

Savona was originally picked as economy minister by the anti-establishment coalition which took office last month, but the choice was vetoed by the head of state because of his critical views about the euro.

“I will be meeting Draghi as soon as this encounter is over,” Savona said during testimony to a panel of senators.

Savona, an 81-year-old former university professor with a distinguished academic record including a spell at the Bank of Italy, wrote in a book published this year that Italy’s entry in the euro zone was a “historic mistake”. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)

