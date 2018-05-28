Italy's Serie A annuls Mediapro contract for 2018-2021 TV rights - source

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league has annulled a contract awarding Spain’s Mediapro TV rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for 2018-2021, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

In February, Serie A accepted Mediapro’s offer for the rights to broadcast the almost 400 matches of the 2018-2021 seasons at just above 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

($1 = 0.8598 euros)