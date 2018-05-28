FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
May 28, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Serie A annuls Mediapro contract for 2018-2021 TV rights - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league has annulled a contract awarding Spain’s Mediapro TV rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for 2018-2021, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

In February, Serie A accepted Mediapro’s offer for the rights to broadcast the almost 400 matches of the 2018-2021 seasons at just above 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

It was not immediately possible to contact Mediapro. ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.