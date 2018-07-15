Italy's Mediaset signs deal with Perform on Serie A soccer matches

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Private broadcaster Mediaset said on Sunday it had reached a deal with British media group Perform to offer its pay-TV subscribers Italy’s Serie A soccer matches.

Perform last month acquired the rights to air in Italy three of the 10 weekly matches from the country’s top soccer league for the next three seasons, paying 600 million euros ($701 million) for the entire period. Sky’s Italian unit won broadcasting rights for the remaining seven matches.

Mediaset said the deal would include Perform’s DAZN on-demand streaming service in the package offered to its pay-TV clients.

Reuters reported on Friday that Perform would finalise deals with both Mediaset and Sky for the coverage of Italian soccer matches. ($1 = 0.8558 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Susan Fenton)