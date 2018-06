MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Mediapro did not present an offer for the TV broadcasting rights for Italy’s top flight Serie A soccer matches, a source close to the Serie A League said on Wednesday.

Bids to win the rights to air Serie A matches were due by 0900 GMT, with the assignment of the rights expected by the end of the day. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti)