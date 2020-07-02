Cyclical Consumer Goods
Soccer-Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sources

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Serie A has picked France’s Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, two sources close to the matter said, as Italy’s top-flight soccer league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus.

The League has received a series of bids from private equity investors- including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and Advent- interested in buying a stake in a new company holding Serie A’s broadcast rights.

Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, additional reporting Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti

