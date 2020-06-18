Italy's Stefanel administrator invites bid for company assets by July 1

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Investor interested in buying Stefanel are invited to submit expressions of interest for the assets of the troubled Italian clothing group by midnight on July 1, the company’s temporary administrator said on Thursday.

The administrator is putting on sale the so-called business unit Stefanel, which includes the company’s brand, its headquarters and more than 30 shops, and the business unit Interfashion, which produces and distribute garments under the High brand. Suitors can bid for one of two assets or both.

Stefanel has been run by temporary administrator since September 2017. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Francesca Landini)