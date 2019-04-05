Italy's target 2 liabilities fell to lowest since July in March - central bank

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks in March fell to their lowest level since July, data showed on Friday.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt stood at 474.805 billion euros ($533.11 billion) last month compared to 482.84 billion euros in February, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. A country’s Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target2 debt hit an all-time record last August at 492.53 billion euros.