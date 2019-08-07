Financials
August 7, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities hit new 14-month low in July

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks fell further in July, reaching a new 14-month low and returning where they stood before the current populist government was elected, data showed on Friday.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt fell to 435.89 billion euros ($487.46 billion), the lowest level since April 2018, compared with 447.58 billion euros in June, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. Target 2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target 2 debt hit an all-time record in August last year, reaching 492.53 billion euros ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Writing by Alessia Pé, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below