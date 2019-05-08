Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise in April - central bank

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose in April, reversing the previous month’s drop, data showed on Wednesday.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt stood at 481.47 billion euros ($539.44 billion) last month compared with 474.81 billion euros in March, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. A country’s Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target2 debt hit an all-time record last August at 492.53 billion euros.