Financials
May 8, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Target 2 liabilities rise in April - central bank

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose in April, reversing the previous month’s drop, data showed on Wednesday.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt stood at 481.47 billion euros ($539.44 billion) last month compared with 474.81 billion euros in March, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. A country’s Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target2 debt hit an all-time record last August at 492.53 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8925 euros Writing by Alessia Pé , editing by....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below