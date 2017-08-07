FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Target 2 debt falls to lowest since February
August 7, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 5 days ago

Italy's Target 2 debt falls to lowest since February

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's debt with the European Central Bank fell to 397.74 billion euros in July, hitting its lowest level since February, Bank of Italy's data showed on Monday.

Italy's net debt towards the ECB's Target 2 payment system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, stood at 413.86 billion euros in June.

Euro zone countries' Target 2 positions are monitored because they highlight imbalances within the bloc and the potential for colossal sovereign defaults were it to fall apart, as that debt would then need to be repaid. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

