Italy's March Target 2 liabilities spike to highest since Nov. 2018 over coronavirus

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose in March to their highest level since November 2018, data showed on Tuesday, as the country is battling with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt was up to 491.642 billion euros ($533.92 billion) compared with 384.717 billion euros in February, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. Target 2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target 2 debt hit an all-time high in August 2018, reaching 492.53 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)