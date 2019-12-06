Italy's Target 2 liabilities drop to new lows in November

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other euro zone central banks fell sharply down in November, touching the lowest level since July 2017, data showed on Friday.

Italy’s so-called Target 2 debt dropped to 406.275 billion euros ($447.80 billion), compared with 419.76 billion euros in October, the Bank of Italy said.

A country’s Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone. Target 2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows.

Italy’s Target 2 debt hit an all-time record in August last year, reaching 492.53 billion euros.