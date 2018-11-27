Milan prosecutors wrap up Gucci tax probe ahead of likely trial - source

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors have wrapped up their probe into alleged tax evasion of around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) by fashion group Gucci, paving the way for a formal request for a trial, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

The prosecutors suspect Gucci, which is part of French luxury group Kering, may have paid taxes on profits generated by sales in Italy in another country with a more favourable tax regime.

Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri and former CEO Patrizio Di Marco are under investigation in the case, the source added.

The lawyers for the two executives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gucci’s parent Kering said it was “confident about the correctness and transparency of its operating mode, and is cooperating actively with the competent authorities”. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Agnieszka Flak)