Elliott's plan for Telecom Italia in line with government's strategy - minister

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday a plan for Telecom Italia presented by activist investor Elliott was in line with the government’s strategy to protect the network as an asset of national importance.

“The plan looks consistent with what we want to do in order to defend public interests,” Calenda said on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

The minister added that Telecom Italia seemed to be aligned with that strategy as well.

Elliott has called for Telecom Italia’s soon-to-be separated network company (NetCo) to be listed or partially sold to boost value for Telecom Italia investors. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)