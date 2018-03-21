FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment Production
March 21, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Elliott's plan for Telecom Italia in line with government's strategy - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday a plan for Telecom Italia presented by activist investor Elliott was in line with the government’s strategy to protect the network as an asset of national importance.

“The plan looks consistent with what we want to do in order to defend public interests,” Calenda said on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

The minister added that Telecom Italia seemed to be aligned with that strategy as well.

Elliott has called for Telecom Italia’s soon-to-be separated network company (NetCo) to be listed or partially sold to boost value for Telecom Italia investors. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.