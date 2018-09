MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court threw out an appeal by Telecom Italia against a decision to award a 925 million euro ($1.1 billion) supply tender in the public sector to other operators.

Consip, Italy’s public procurement agency, awarded the tender for fixed line telephone services and connectivity last year. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)