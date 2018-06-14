Italy's 5G auction will go ahead, concerns can be addressed - AGCOM

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy will go ahead with a planned auction of frequencies for fifth-generation (5G) mobile service and issues raised by some sector players can be resolved, a commissioner at the national communications authority AGCOM said on Thursday.

Private broadcaster Mediaset and media group Cairo Communication have filed an appeal with a regional court against rules set for the auction, sources have said.

The frequencies are currently used by several TV groups including Mediaset, state broadcaster RAI and Cairo’s La7 Channel, which would all have to free up the frequencies once they came up for auction.

“The auction will happen and I believe that the concerns raised by some operators can be addressed with some technical adjustments at the ministry level,” AGCOM commissioner Antonio Nicita said at an event in Rome.

The sale of the frequencies is expected to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($2.96 billion) for state coffers. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)