Italy's Mediaset and Cairo Communication appeal against 5G frequency auction - sources

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset and media group Cairo Communication have filed an appeal with a regional court against rules set for an auction of frequencies for fifth-generation (5G) mobile services, two sources said.

The sale of the frequencies - currently used by several TV groups including Mediaset, state broadcaster RAI and Cairo’s La7 Channel - is expected to raise at least 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) for state coffers.

Mediaset and Cairo both declined to comment.

Italy’s main telecoms operators, including Telecom Italia , Vodafone Italia, Wind-Tre and Fastweb are all expected to join in the auction, due to be held in September.

Under a 2016 plan, the European Union wants to deploy 5G in all urban areas and major terrestrial roads by 2025. ($1 = 0.8493 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)