Court cancels fines on T.Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind3 over billing practice

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court annulled fines on phone operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind3 which had been imposed last year by communications regulator AGCOM over a billing practice.

AGCOM had fined 1.16 million - the highest possible amount - each company in December over their new method of issuing monthly bills to customers.

It had said that hey had not provided their clients with clear information about the new pricing, with bills issued every 4 weeks rather than the full month.

All companies had appealed the AGCOM’s decision. The reasons for the court’s decision will be published in 30 days.